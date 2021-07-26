Bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, rollerblades and “coaster toys” are now banned in Legacy Plaza with the Ludington City Council’s adoption of a traffic control order.
The council approved the order during the its regular meeting on Monday.
The order is an extension of a ban on these vehicles along Ludington Avenue between Harrison Street and William Street. They are also not allowed on James Street from Court Street to Dowland Street.
In the time since its opening July 6, parts of the plaza have taken some damage, including a broken bollard, concrete scratched from dragging picnic tables and a bent door in the women’s bathroom.
Some have taken to skating along the edges of the stage and its stairs, community development director Heather Tykoski said. A ban on skateboards and similar vehicles is necessary to prevent damage accumulating on the “decorative concrete,” City Manager Mitch Foster said.
The city code authorizes Police Chief Timothy Kozal to issue orders restricting the vehicles on public property in Chapter 58, Article V, Section 58-158.
When asked what constitutes a “coaster toy,” Kozal said that “odd word” is just the way the original ordinance was written.
Kozal also brought two ordinances for their first readings before the council. They will be read again and voted on at the next council meeting.
The first ordinance updates the definition of inoperable motor vehicles to include those that do not bear valid license plates.
The police department “routinely enforces the inoperable motor vehicle ordinance,” Kozal wrote in a memo to the council. “During these investigations, it was determined that there was a need to clarify the definition.”
The new definition modifies Chapter 18, Article III, Section 18-66 of the City Code to add “… or which does not bear a valid or current license plate(s)” where it currently reads “whether licensed or not.”
Kozal also brought an ordinance formally establishing the Ludington Police Department’s reserve unit.
The ordinance will bring the department in line with state accreditation standards, which require reserve units to have a “proof of authority,” Kozal wrote.
Kozal wrote that the reserve unit “has been a critical part of the department for years,” mostly assisting with events and traffic details.
“They’re our eyes and ears to help out our police department,” he said.
Kozal told the council that the ordinance is the first step, to be followed by the policy itself. Reserve officers will be trained in use of force, assisting with arrests and “every aspect up to conducting actual investigations,” he said.
They will also be subject to psychological evaluations and background checks.