The acquisition of land by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to add to Ludington State Park took another step to reality as the funding bill is on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk awaiting her signature according to a press release from State Sen. Curt VanderWall’s office.
VanderWall on Thursday supported approval of Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund projects for 2020, and it included the funding to assist in the purchase of Sargent Sand property to be added to the state park.
“It is important to support communities and their local projects,” stated VanderWall, R-Ludington, in the press release. “This funding will improve the quality of life for countless residents in the district.”
As finalized by the Senate, Senate Bill 145 would authorize the trust fund to use $28.7 million to support 18 acquisition projects and 60 recreational development projects throughout the state.
The bill provides more than $5 million for the second phase of the Ludington State Park acquisition project. The trust fund’s board recommended in February that $5.3 million be used from the fund to purchase approximately 280 acres of property from Sargent Sand.
The funds are only part of the total price tag. The cost of the acquisition is estimated to be approximately $9.6 million, the Daily News reported previously. The difference between what is being appropriated from the state and the sale cost would be made up of a previously approved fund grant, donations from foundations and donations from other entities and individuals.
Sargent Sand, which has mined sand at the site for decades, previously sold 100 acres of pristine sand dunes to the state in 2018. The Sargent family, once the transactions are completed, will retain 40 acres for future use, and it won’t be mined, the Daily News previously reported.
The Natural Resources Trust Fund was built by interested earned on funds generated from the development of state-owned mineral rights. According to the release from VanderWall’s office, the fund’s dollars are constitutionally restricted to recreation improvements and land acquisitions. It has provided more than 40 years of funding for high-quality outdoor recreation opportunities across Michigan.
The fund was established in 1976 under the Kammer Recreational Trust Fund Act and was later added to the Michigan Constitution under Article 9, Section 35, according to the release.