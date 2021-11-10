A potential change for the 51st Circuit Court and 79th District Court is making its way through the state legislature.
A bill that would change the alignment of the courts, co-sponsored by 34th District State Sen. Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo, and 35th District State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, was passed Wednesday by the senate.
The bill still needs to be considered by the state house.
Under the bill, starting on Jan. 1, 2022, both the the 51st Circuit Court and 79th District Court would handle cases originating from Mason and Oceana counties.
Currently, both courts handle cases starting in Mason and Lake counties. The 27th Circuit Court and 79th District Court are now covering Newaygo and Oceana counties. The 27th Circuit and 79th District, under the bill’s provisions, would be aligned between Newaygo and Lake counties.
“This is a local solution to an issue identified in the (State Court Administrative Office) report,” stated Bumstead in a press release. “I worked directly with our judges and court administrators in all four counties to come up with a plan to provide the best court case management while being efficient with state and local resources.”
The Mason County Board of Commissioners, at the request of the judges and court staff at the Mason County Courthouse, approved a resolution supporting the changes addressed in the bill earlier this year.