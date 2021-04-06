Buttersville Peninsula is in the foreground and Epworth is seen in the background of this image from the high bluffs in Pere Marquette Township near the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.

The Ludington breakwater and North Breakwater light jut out into the blue water of Lake Michigan as seen from the high bluffs of Pere Marquette Township.

Steve Begnoche photos

