Joyce Stong called the Ludington Daily News last week to report a black bear crossing Johnson Road and entering the School Forest. Since that time black bear sighting in the area have increased,
Stong said it was her son, who was sitting on the porch of her home, getting ready for work, who first saw the bear in the yard.
Joyce said her son, Robert, called for her to come take a look, but before she could get there the bear disappeared into the school forest.
“I never saw the bear,” she said. But Robert said it was “a big bear.”
Just seeing a black bear is not something to be worried or concerned about, according to Angela Herban, a wildlife technician with the Baldwin field office of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
“We do have bears in the area. A sighting is kind of cool, but I do know some people might be concerned about seeing a bear. It is just a really neat thing to file away to remind us that we do have that kind of wildlife in the area,” she said.
Herban said those who encounter a bear while enjoying nature should stand their ground.
“Do not run or play dead, that does not really work with black bears,” she said. “You do want to make noise and slowly back away leaving the bear a clear escape route.”
She said black bears rarely attack but if the bear does, you want to fight back. That scenario is extremely rare and it is not something that we see at all.
“Treat all bears and wildlife with respect,” she said. “I have not had any nuisance calls.”
In Michigan, adult bears can range in size from 100 to 250 pounds and males between 150 to 400 pounds. Males have a range of up to 100 square miles with females quite a bit smaller from 10 to 20 square miles.
More than likely, black bears are seen in yards because they’re looking for a food source.
“The main thing is if you see a bear in your yard, (you need) to be loud, you can bang pots and pans together or shout at the bear,” Herban said.
Bears are attracted to food or even the odor of food in a yard or near people’s homes.
“Eliminating those food odors is key,” she said. “The food odors can come from items like grills, burning refuge, even feeding your pets outside and more can be attractants for bears.”
Herban said for the most part bears are shy, solitary creatures. When multiple bears are spotted, it is usually because it is a family group. This time of year, bears are seen more often because this is the time of year where yearlings disperse.
“Typically the cubs will stay with the sow for the first year and even over winter with her and then it is this time of year that the yearling starts to head out on their own,” she said.
Other ways to prevent conflicts with bears on your property include:
• Never intentionally feed one.
• Remove potential food sources, like bird feeders from the yard.
• Do not feed birds in the spring, summer or fall when they are most active.
• Keep food inside or in a secure area. Keep your garbage and order to a minimum by removing trash often and cleaning containers with some sort of disinfectant.
• Keep it in a secured area or secured container with a metal lockable lid until it can be disposed of.
• Keep grills and picnic tables clean.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has tips on its website if you encounter a black bear. https://www.michigan.gov/-/media/Project/Websites/dnr/Documents/WLD/Bear/black_bears_brochure.pdf?rev=655b0f70de86470082668a61fe4689d2