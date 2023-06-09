SCOTTVILLE — The roar of the crowd gathered in the gym at Mason County Central Upper Elementary School could be heard down the hallways as Upper Elementary Principal Kevin Kimes announced the winner of the annual Courage of Gabe award at Friday’s student awards assembly.
The recipient of the award was Blake Porter.
The award is presented each year to a fifth-grader who has displayed “amazing amounts of courage and strength” and “(stared) adversity fiercely in the eye,” Kimes said, noting that the first-ever recipient, Gabe Sessions, graduated in 2021 from MCC high school.
Kimes said Porter was new to Mason County Central schools this year.
“In fact, the last few years this student was assigned to the WSESD’s Reintegration Program, which is a school for students who have some challenges adjusting to elementary school,” he said. “I have been in education for 29 years, and I will put this student at the very top of the list of individuals who have displayed the most resilience, courage, and desire to be the best person possible.”
During the course of the school year, school staff saw social growth, emotional growth along with some amazing friendships being developed, according to Kimes.
“He has become a Spartan,” he said.
Porter, who was in tears, said he is thankful for everyone who has helped him during the school year.
“They have helped me and gotten me so far this year,” he said.
Porter plans to continue on with the lessons he learned during his fifth grade year at MCC.
“I love it here,” he said.
Following the award presentation Kimes said Porter wanted more, he deserved more, he needed it more and the staff dug in and provided it for him with everything that we could give.
“He is a one-of-a-kind kid,” Kimes said. “I have been doing this a long time and I have never quite seen a student with so many challenging type behaviors that has focused so hard and worked through them.”
The Courage of Gabe award is in its 11th year. It was introduced in 2013, when Sessions was in fifth grade. The award was launched in his name to honor his efforts to improve attendance and academic performance, despite dealing with a Duchenne muscular dystrophy diagnosis.