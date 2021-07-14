It’s been just over two weeks since its grand opening, and Legacy Plaza is already showing some wear and tear.
A white vehicle backed into a post separating the farmers’ market pavilion from a parking lot, bending the post and cracking the concrete, and fled, said Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal.
The post is now inside a Department of Public Works barricade, held in place with fast-setting concrete, but will have to be replaced along with the surrounding concrete, said Joe Stickney, DPW superintendent.
“That’s going to need some major repair,” Stickney said.
Police are investigating the incident, which Kozal called a “private property hit-and-run.”
Plastic army men have had to be removed from inside the fireplace. Picnic tables near the pavilion were dragged across the concrete, scratching it, and are now chained together.
Skaters have grinded their skateboards on the edges of the stage and its stairs, and a stall door in the women’s bathroom is “bent,” said Heather Tykoski, the city’s community development director. Trash and cigarette butts have been left on the ground.
Strangest of all, Tykoski said she saw a powdery “white substance” drawn in a circle around a table.
“It’s just blatant neglect for public property is what we’re seeing,” Tykoski said.
While some of the damage may not stick out to the untrained eye, it’s putting repairs and deterrence methods on the to-do list at a time when more than $158,000 of work on the plaza still remains to be done, according to Tykoski.
City Manager Mitch Foster acknowledged that “normal wear and tear” can be expected in a public park, but added that the damage incurred in past weeks “does seem a hair quick.”
Repair costs haven’t been estimated yet. Some billing remains to be done on the initial work, Tykoski said, but she anticipates a “contingency fund” of about $20,000-$25,000 will be available.
That contingency fund could end up footing the bill for the bent post, or bollard, if the driver who backed into it isn’t identified. If they are, then their insurance can likely cover the cost, Tykoski said.
“I hate to spend money on cameras, but that’s probably something we’re going to have to do,” Tykoski said.
A nearby business owner has photographed people skateboarding on the plaza’s stage, Tykoski said. Over time, skateboarding will wear on the stage’s “decorative concrete,” said City Manager Mitch Foster.
The city is looking into installing skateboard-deterring knobs along the edges of the stage, Tykoski said.
“We have a skate park eight blocks away that this community spent over $250,000 to build,” she said. “It’s just unfortunate that people decided they needed to do it at the plaza.”
Signs advising people to keep the area clean will likely be put up, Tykoski said. The plaza is already subjected to the same rules as other city parks, Kozal said, but posting signs could help people realize that.
A rule against bicycles, skateboards and motorized scooters along Ludington Avenue may be extended into the plaza “just for the safety of everybody,” Kozal said.
Tykoski said despite the scratched concrete, she “totally understands” moving the picnic tables into the shade of the pavilion. Umbrellas have since been added to the tables.
While a resident suggested fixing the tables into the concrete, Tykoski said that would limit the purposes the area could be used for.
Foster suggested that users of the plaza adopt the “leave no trace” ethic followed by outdoorsmen.
“Try not to leave a mess,” Foster said. “Our goal is for this facility to last for multiple generations.”