A dismissal was filed in 51st Circuit Court seeking to halt the appeal to recall Pere Marquette Township Treasurer Karie Bleau last Friday, Feb. 3.
According to the motion in the file submitted by Bleau’s attorney, Nicholas Curcio of Nunica, Bleau is seeking a voluntary dismissal of an appeal of the Mason County Election Commission of its decision on Jan. 24 to approve a recall petition filed by township resident Tim Iteen.
“While Ms. Bleau believes that the recall petition language submitted Mr. Iteen and approved by the Mason County Election Commission does not comply with the applicable legal standards, she now wishes to conserve her resources and contest Mr. Iteen’s recall effort in other ways, rather than through the present appeal.”
Curio stated that if the attorneys for Iteen or the commission didn’t respond by Monday, Feb. 13, he sought the signature of Judge Susan Sniegowski on a proposed order dismissing the appeal without a hearing.