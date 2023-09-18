Jerry Bleau announced his retirement Monday as Pere Marquette Township supervisor and as its building official, stating that he would leave the posts Oct. 1.
Bleau made the announcement via an emailed letter to various officials throughout Mason County and various organizations. The letter, dated for Monday, was emailed at 4:18 p.m. The Daily News received a copy of the letter from Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
“Township Board of Trustees and Pere Marquette Charter Township residents, due to an unexpected turn in my life, I am announcing my retirement from the position of township supervisor and building official effective Oct. 1, 2023,” Bleau wrote in the letter.
Kelly said that although Bleau is retiring, he will still appear on the November ballot as a Republican running for the office of township supervisor.
PM Township resident Tim Iteen successfully pursued a recall election for Bleau, and the election was called for the office this summer. One candidate, Kelly Smith, filed to run against Bleau. He is listed on the ballot as a non-partisan candidate.
No other people filed to run for the position. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7.