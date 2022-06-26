Hundreds of people watched as a U.S. A Coast Guard helicopter flew over the Blessing of Boats and a water cannon salute from the Ludington Fire Department on Saturday.
The Blessing of the Boats was held in the parking lot between the Ludington Municipal Marina and waterfront park on the shore of Pere Marquette Lake.
Mild temperatures welcomed back the fourth annual event, following a couple years of stormy conditions, including in 2021 which forced the blessing indoors.
The blessing was performed by Father Wayne Wheeler of St. Simon Church. It was the third year that Feather Wheeler performed the blessing.
Father Wheeler started the blessing with a few warm-up questions to those who gathered at the event, asking them to respond with the phrase, “Deliver us.”
Father gave a few invocations to the crowd.
“Deliver us from excessive high fuel costs,” he said as the crowd responded with “Deliver us,” with a roar of laughter.
His last invocation was for “forgetting to put the drain plug in,” to the delight of about 70 people on Saturday.
The blessing was from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with raffle items, food, beverages, and live music provided by Pop Fiction and more.
Father Wheeler started off blessing with a scripture from the book of the prophet Jonah.
He also read from the gospel of Matthew talking about Jesus’ excursions on the water.
Father Wheeler said the blessing is a way of people asking God to be there to help people on those occasions when life is a little stormy or Lake Michigan gets a little rough.
Ted Gedra, owner of Ludington Bay Brewing who was credited with reviving the Blessing of the Boats, said he was talking with a friend who mentioned the Blessing of the Bikes and thought a Blessing of the Boats was a good idea because of Ludington’s location.
“We decided to revive it with a little twist to bring some more local vendors in to service the local boating industry,” he said. “We wanted to show boaters that they might come into Ludington with everything it has to offer.”
Gedra said it was always part of the group’s thought process that the event could be used as a fundraiser.
“If we can use this as a way to give back to the community, it is a win-win,” he said.
“This wasn’t something to bring people from Ludington here, but from Pentwater, Muskegon and eventually from across the state,” Jamie Adam of Ludington Bay Brewing said. “It is not always safe out there, but this is just a little extra blessing.
“We use this event to raise money for our maritime charity like SPLKA. It is just an opportunity to give back to the community,” Jennifer Merchant with Safe Harbor Credit Union.
Cherie Hockenerger, assistant to the director of Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association, said the funds raised on Saturday would go into preservation through a capital campaign with a focus on restoring the steel cladding on the Big Sable Point Lighthouse located in Ludington State Park.
Hockenberger said the work has been a long range plan for SPLKA who has been working with the state to get the work done at the lighthouse.
“This is wonderful. With Ludington being on the water, it is a big part of our community. It brings all of us boaters together to highlight all of the wonderful things about living in Ludington. Part of our tourism here is the lighthouses and the Badger people seeing our lighthouses. We are proud to be part of this event.”
The Blessing of the Boats has also raised money for the Ludington Youth Sailing School during its first year of the event, according to Gedra.