A change of venues and the rainfall didn’t dampen the atmosphere as roughly 50 people looked on as the Rev. Mick Shriver blessed a silver chalice of lake water for the Blessing of the Boats Saturday.
The event moved to Harbor View Marina from Ludington Municipal Marina, and Shriver used water from Pere Marquette Lake, blessed it, and began to bless each of the watercraft that came.
Shriver said prior to his blessing that the area has many reasons to use boats, from those who make their living on the water. That includes the commercial fishermen and charter boats to those who protect those who use the water such as the marine patrols from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Ludington Police Department to the U.S. Coast Guard. And, there is the SS Badger.
“Lord of all creation, present with us today we gather to bless these boats and all of those sail in them,” Shriver said, standing over the chalice with his hand just above the water. “Protect always with your safety nets.”
Following the prayers those in attendance were asked to walk up to the chalice and dip their boat keys into the holy water.
The Blessing of the Boats Saturday was the third event, the first was interrupted by a rain storm and last year was canceled due to the pandemic.
This year, the beneficiary of the blessing is Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPLKA). The money raised from the auction will go to the lighthouse keepers general fund according to Cherie Hockenberger, assistant to the director.
“We were supposed to be the nonprofit last year, but because of the pandemic, they just moved us up to this year,” Hockenberger said. “I believe every year the goal is to choose an area non-profit.”
The funds from this event will most likely go into the organization’s general fund. The pandemic took a toll on SPLKA, she said.
The organization continues to raise funds to restore the tower at Big Sable Lighthouse. The tower is more than 150 years old, and it needs some upkeep, according to Hockenberger.
SPLKA currently operates four lighthouses. Those are Big Sable, the Little Sable Point Lighthouse near Silver Lake, Ludington North Breakwater Light and White River Light in Montague.
“Those four lighthouse all constantly need upkeep,” she said. “Most of the funds just go right back into restoring the lighthouses.”
Hockenberger said these kinds of events are huge for SPLKA. She said the organization loves to partner with the community, and it understands the community loves the lighthouses.
“Just to have the lighthouses highlighted is huge,” she said.
Hockenburger wanted to thank all those who attended and was very grateful to the City of Ludington and Harbor View Marina for making the change a possibility.