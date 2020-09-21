FREE SOIL — “We bless animals two by two, so bring your pets and your livestock, too.”
The message was written on signs directing guests to the barn area at Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm Sunday for the 25th annual Blessing of the Animals ceremony.
For the past quarter-century, the farm has hosted the service with help from local reverends who bless pets during an outdoor church service, and owner Nancy Supran said it was important to keep that longstanding tradition going, with accommodations made for the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important because the public needs it, it’s and great way to come to God in a neutral place,” Supran said. “It’s thanking God for everything, and it’s good for the community.
“Our pets do a lot for us. Especially this year, with the virus.”
Because of the pandemic, things were done a little differently. Some attendees stayed parked in their cars to view the blessing, masks were required for entry to any of the buildings, hand sanitizer was required and people spread out to ensure social distancing guidelines were followed.
Parked in cars and gathered under tents, people had their dogs, cats and other pets blessed by the Rev. John Brown, retired from Community Church, the Rev. John Hanson from Peace Lutheran Church, and the Rev. Fr. Ray Carter, a retired Catholic priest from the Gaylord Diocese, who attended the event for the first time.
Supran welcomed the visitors and their animal companions.
“Thank you all for coming, despite the virus,” Supran told attendees prior to the start of the service.
Brown greeted the crowd and said he felt honored to be there.
“The Lord blesses humans and animals alike,” he said, before reading from the Book of Isaiah.
He said the idea of a time “when the wolf shall lie down with the lamb,” in unity is something to be strived for, even now.
“Often we think that… is a vision of the far future, but I look around at you and I think this is really happening now, isn’t it? We’re here with all our animal friends — dogs, ducks, chickens and turkeys… — and we all live together in peace, don’t we? We get along with one another,” Brown said. “We show what God’s world can be now. And all our pets and animal friends are here with us, enjoying this day as much as the rest of us.”
Brown said there is, in the relationship between pets and their keepers, an important lesson for all of humanity.
“That relationship between us and our animals is what God wants for the whole world,” he said. “Just imagine if we treated one another like we treat our pets, and our pets treat us. Wouldn’t that be better? I think that’s important to remember in these days when things seem so polarized.
“These animal friends of ours depend on us to feed them, to love them. And what do they give us in return? Companionship, comfort (and) love.”
Following the reading, people approached the three reverends in three separate, distanced lines, bringing their animals forward to be blessed.
Debbie Karash from Wellston, and her granddaughter, Aeris Hardenburgh, brought their 6-month-old Labrador-retriever mix, River, to be blessed for the first time.
“She’s so hyper, I said, ‘You’re getting blessed,’” Karash said.
Hanson did the honors, whispering gently to the dog with his hand over her head.
After blessing attendees’ pets, the reverends made their way around the farm, blessing and thanking the rabbits, ducks and turkeys, as well as Ewe-hoo, the farm’s sheep, who was blessed from inside her pen by Brown.
Many of the animals are used for touch therapy for children with special needs.
Donna Miszewski, a member of the Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm board, said COVID-19 precautions were taken very seriously to ensure people felt safe.
“We’re working hard on it,” she said.
Miszewski said the blessing is a valuable annual community event, not just for the participants, but for the organizers as well.
“It’s fun to watch the different animals we get. We’ve had hamsters, guinea pigs, and it’s just fun seeing all the different animals people bring,” she said.
The Fountain Fire Department was there offering tours of one of the fire trucks.
Supran said the event was a success, considering the toll the pandemic has taken on public gatherings.
“I was afraid maybe 10 people would show up, but we had close to 100 people… all moving and spaced out,” she said.
A cake with a celebratory message for the blessing’s 25th anniversary was donated by Country View Bakery, and after the animals were blessed, the guests enjoyed it together.
There was also a silent auction, a face mask contest, pet games and more.
Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, at 5487 Tuttle Road, is a certified nonprofit that provides touch therapy and other events and activities for people of all ages with special needs.
For more information about the farm, visit www.circlerockingsfarm.org.