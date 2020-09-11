With everything that’s happened with the COVID-19 pandemic, Nancy Supran said the animals deserve a blessing this year more than ever.
Supran is the president of Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm that hosts the annual Blessing of the Animals event, which is celebrating 25 years.
“Our pets have done a lot to keep us sane while being cooped up,” she said.
The farm is a nonprofit that provides “animal touch therapy, music therapy and recreation free of charge to children of all ages with disabilities,” according to its website, www.circlerockingsfarm.org.
After surviving a car accident in 1993, Supran knew she had purpose and always wanted to start a children’s farm.
The animal blessing started in 1995 and was such a hit that people asked her to add activities, she said.
“First we had the lookalike contest. It was hilarious. There was this guy who won with his lama,” she said.
This year’s blessing will begin at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, with the grounds opening at 1 p.m. Events are expected to wrap-up at 3 p.m.
Usually multiple ministers bless the animals, but because of COVID-19, there will be fewer this year, Supran said.
The Rev. John Brown, retired from Community Church, and the Rev. John Hanson from Peace Lutheran Church, will bless the animals individually.
“People bring their animals forward and we sprinkle water on them and say a short prayer,” said Brown, who has done it for 5 years. “We ask that God bless them and that they be a blessing to their owners.”
Brown said animals have been a blessing to him and he thinks its a good reminder for people of what pets bring into people’s lives.
People can also bring a flower and photo of their deceased pet to place in the St. Francis chapel garden.
There will be drive-thru style parking for people who don’t want to leave their cars. Tents with spaced out pews and picnic tables will be available, as well as individual chairs to pick off a rack. Supran said people are more than welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.
Supran said she is thankful for the many volunteers and donors who make the event possible.
“We decided late that we were still going to have it. People said they really needed it this year, that people needed to smile,” she said.
After the blessing, there will be more than 28 different games and contests, starting with the pet show.
There will be costume contests, farm olympics, a cake eating contest, a dog food eating contest — humans eat human food, dogs eat dog food — and much more.
A 25th anniversary cake was donated by the Country View Bakery in Ludington. The Fountain Fire Department will judge a face mask contest.
There is a fee of $5 to enter. The clothespin bottle contest for disabled participants is free. The full list of events is available on the website.
If there is a tie, they will hand out two first place trophies.
“Sometimes there are two winners,” she said.
No talent is required for the events.
“It’s a great way to win a trophy for having fun,” she said.
People are asked to wear masks when receiving the blessing and inside any of the buildings.
“We will follow all of the COVID-19 rules,” Supran said. “It will be really fun as long as everyone is respectful of everyone else.”
The theme is “Noah’s Ark” and the lectern will be inside a boat. Someone will be dressed as Noah and the children’s choir will lead a song with cue cards.
Animals of all shapes and sizes are welcome. In the past, there have been hamsters, turtles, snakes, ponies, sheep, chickens and turkeys, to name a few.
At least one cow will be there this year, Supran said.
“I’d like to see more horses, cats and interesting animals, like ferrets,” she said.
Animals are expected to be in carriers or on short leashes. Owners are responsible for their animals.
People do not have to bring an animal to attend. It’s a family-friendly event open to the public and free to enter, though a free will donation will be greatly appreciated, Supran said.
There will be a silent auction with more than 100 items donated from businesses in the area and out of state. There are gift certificates, pets supplies, gift baskets and gardening supplies and more, she said. All proceeds go to the farm.
“It’s been going for 25 years and we’d like to keep it going,” Supran said.
Information about the farm and the Blessing of the Animals is available at www.circlerockingsfarm.org. The farm is located at 5487 Tuttle Road in Free Soil.