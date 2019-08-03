More than four dozen first responders participated in the 10th annual Blessing of the Badges that took place at the final Friday Night Live of the summer in downtown Ludington.
Law enforcement, first responders, officials from central dispatch, fire departments and EMS and the U.S. Coasts Guard represented some of the different counties and cities in the surrounding area attended the blessing of the badges.
“We are bringing people together to relax and say hello to local law enforcement,” said Jerry Funk, Ludington fire chief.
