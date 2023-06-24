Hundreds of people attended Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and Safe Harbor Credit Union’s annual Blessing of the Boats at Waterfront Park on Saturday.
“I was talking with a friend of mine and we were discussing ideas for fundraising,” Ludington Bay Brewing Company owner Ted Gedra said. “We said there’s always been such a good turn out for Blessing of the Bikes, why don’t we have a Blessing of the Boats? We decided to do that, and Safe Harbor was also interested, and it has just gained momentum from there. This is our fifth one, and we finally have nice weather for it as well.”
Rev. Mick Shriver issued the blessing over all the boaters and attendees and he also blessed a large silver bowl filled with water from Lake Michigan.
“It is an awesome responsibility I’ve been given today to offer the blessing of the boats,” he said. “It is my honor to be here today. It is a beautiful day today.”
Before Shriver blessed the water, he offered a short prayer for the couple who were injured and taken to Corewell Hospital Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids after their boat exploded at Ludington’s Municipal Marina late Friday night. The couple were upgraded to stable condition as of Saturday.
“We thank you to have this blessing and we understand that there’s a certain amount of risk involved… We pray for those who are in charge of their care,” Shriver said.
After Shriver completed the blessing, he invited boat owners to come forward to dip their keys or anything they brought into the water to help them each ensure a safer boating season.
This year’s recipient of the net funds raised this year was the Friends of the Ludington State Park. Jen Merchant from Safe Harbor Credit Union stated that they have raised money for a variety of organizations.
“Our community has supported this event from the onset,” she said. “We’re dedicated to raising funds for local maritime non-profits who share our values in raising awareness and education, or preserving our natural resources.”
“We are thrilled,” said Nancy Hesting, treasurer of FLSP. “This is going to allow us to do many things and to help add new additions to the park. We are really happy to be here.”
The FLSP is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and with the funds it will receive from the Blessing of the Boats, it will be able to continue to support the state park with the work it does and offer the activities and resources it has over the years including the purchase of the ADA-approved beach cruisers, ADA playground and kayak launch, guided hikes, entertainment and lecture series and the adopt-a-trail program.
“We live in such a great community,” Merchant said. “It’s incredible to see the turnout today in support of the Friends of Ludington State Park. We’re all so lucky to live here.”
After having four previous events held mostly inside due to poor weather conditions, the attendees of the fifth annual Blessing of the Boats were excited to be able to enjoy the event’s atmosphere outside at Waterfront Park this year.
“It’s such a fun event every year,” Julie Van Dyke, owner of Cottage Works said. “We (Cottage Works) have been a sponsor for the event, and we love to come down and hang out and listen to the live music. They bless all of the boats and that just really sets up all the boaters to have a great kickoff to the summer.”