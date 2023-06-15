Ludington Bay Brewing Co. and Safe Harbor Credit Union will be hosting their annual Blessing of the Boats 12-7 p.m. June 24 at Waterfront Park.
“Each year we keep raising more money for local maritime charities, through sponsorships and donations from the community,” Jen Merchant, vice president of operations and compliance specialist at SHCU said. “Our new location is at Waterfront Park. We have some new sponsors this year and we’re expecting a much larger turnout than in years past. Plus, we have some amazing raffle prizes, including the chance to win $500 in marine gas.”
The beneficiary for the Blessing of the Boats this year is the Friends of the Ludington State Park, and Merchant stated that they have raised money for such a variety of organizations, she wants people to know that the event is for everyone to attend, not just people who own boats or have maritime connections.
“One of the most important things to note is that this is a free event and open to the public,” she said. “Not just the boating community is invited, we’re raising money for the Friends of Ludington State Park and it really is a community effort, so all are welcome.”
Although the blessing has had an interesting run so far due to the weather, Merchant hopes that the new location at Waterfront Park will be just what the event needed.
“The first year we were surprised by a major storm that forced us to make the decision to move it indoors to Ludington Bay Brewing Company,” she said. “The second year, we were sidelined by the pandemic. The third year, weather forced us to move indoors again to Harbor View Marina.”
While the weather may not have cooperated in the past, Merchant stated that the community has and they’ve been continuously amazed by their generosity.
“Our community has supported this event from the onset,” she said. “We’re dedicated to raising funds for local maritime non-profits who share our values in raising awareness and education, or preserving our natural resources. It’s obvious from the support we’ve received from the community that they are just as invested in our maritime heritage as we are.”
Due to the growth of this event, what started out as a committee of three has grown to much more.
“We have so much support from volunteers and it truly is a fun event to plan,” Merchant stated. “Committee members work diligently to provide a fun and free event for the community. We all work really well together, so it doesn’t feel like work at all. It’s just fun. The staff at Ludington Brewing Company and Safe Harbor Credit Union have been instrumental in making this a successful event each year.”
Jamie Adam, events coordinator for Ludington Bay Brewing Company, stated that the idea started off small, but has grown a lot over the years.
“This all started out as a small idea Ted Gedra, LBBC owner, had five years ago,” she stated. “Little did he know we would take it and run with it. But, I certainly could not have done it without my partners at Safe Harbor. They are simply the best.”
Tracy Walla from SHCU added that Gedra’s idea has really turned into something special, and she cannot believe how much money they have raised in the last several years hosting this event in Downtown Ludington.
“It has been amazing to see the overwhelming support from our community over the last four years,” she said. “We’ve raised over $25k for local maritime charities, and we’re excited to see what this year brings for Friends of Ludington State Park. They have been such an awesome organization to work with, and we’re honored to be able to help them anyway we can.”
Ready to take on whatever comes their way on June 24, Merchant stated that she is honored to be able to be part of this event in her hometown town.
“We’ve learned a lot from our prior events,” she said. “We’ve learned to be ready for anything, but we’ve also learned that when adversity arises, our community members are ready to band together to support our traditions and heritage, and more importantly each other. I think that speaks volumes about the quality of human beings here in Ludington. It makes you even more proud to call it home.”