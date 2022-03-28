Two long-blighted apartment buildings at 143 N. Jebavy Drive are on the path to rehabilitation.
The interiors of both structures are currently being demolished. Black Sands Holdings, LLC, a Ludington company, acquired the buildings around August 2021.
As for next steps, Pere Marquette Charter Township is waiting for engineer-stamped drawings of the planned renovations and an application for the work, said Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau.
The new owner, Dan Reeds, said he’s aiming to create “mid-, higher-end apartments” that are “fixed up with modern amenities and features.” He added that he’s “going to try to make them affordable for everybody.”
Kristin Lange, zoning administrator for the township, said the renovation effort has “been a positive change so far.”
“I’m glad to see someone’s willing to put some money into it,” she said.
Tucked behind a couple of offices and mostly surrounded by trees, conditions outside the two 10-unit buildings were a “sporadic” source of complaints for about five-to-six years, according to Lange.
Bleau said the property “really wasn’t on the township’s radar” until 95 nearby trees were cut down in 2019, exposing what he called “the big, ugly monster.”
But it was in 2020 that the amount of refuse around the property “just exploded,” Lange said.
Previous owner Dale Pleiness was issued notices in 2020 and 2021 for the blighted conditions. The 2021 complaint cited “excessive amounts of junk, debris (and) discarded furniture strewn about the entire property.”
Pleiness informed the township he hauled three trailers of junk away after that complaint, according to township records. He called the sheriff’s office four times about non-tenants dumping trash there, and a deputy got one person to admit to it last year, according to the case file.
Pleiness could not be reached for comment.
Conditions weren’t much better inside, according to former tenant Elizabeth Lump. She lived there for nearly three years with her fiancé, daughter, 18-month-old grandson and her daughter’s boyfriend.
She had a hole in the floor beneath her carpet that she feared visiting grandchildren would fall through. Mushrooms and black mold had sprouted beneath a friend’s bathroom sink due to a leak upstairs.
“(The complex) needs to get fixed up,” she said, adding, “There was a lot of stuff that had to get done.”
Every resident was served eviction notices in February. Reeds said he wasn’t sure how many people were evicted, but the 20-unit complex “was full.”
“If anything should be known about it, it’s day one … I was calling every single organization and every single apartment in the county to find a place for these people to go,” he said.
Lump was able to secure help from TrueNorth Community Services, which is paying for her room in a motel while she looks for a longer-term place to stay, she said.
Diana Hanna, housing and family services director for TrueNorth, said the organization worked with tenants from eight units to provide motel vouchers, case management and resource services.
Reeds and his father, Bill, who’s helping him with the renovations, regarded the evictions as an unfortunate necessity. From the township’s perspective, the Reeds have been “very communicative” partners in making the units safe and healthy again, Lange said.
“It’s working out,” Lange said. “Everybody’s working together and cleaning it up.”