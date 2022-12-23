Many people across the country were looking forward to traveling to see family and friends this holiday weekend, but the weather had other plans.
The blizzard that started late Thursday evening has been dumping snow ever since and with high winds whipping across Lake Michigan, visibility and drifting have been major concerns for locals.
“Strong winds, bitter cold and lake effect snow is what people should expect for the weekend,” Brian Fortier, senior meteorologist of The Weather Company, an IBM Business for The Weather Channel, said. “There will be lake effect snow showers and heavier squalls along the lake shore through Saturday, into Saturday night and some lingering into Sunday, but not as widespread by then.
“Winds will blow 20-30 mph with frequent gusts of 30-40 mph creating dangerously cold wind chills into Saturday night. Winds will begin to diminish late Saturday night, but it will still be breezy and cold into Sunday morning.
“Roads could be snow covered and slippery even where it isn’t snowing. The cold will likely limit the effectiveness of any road treatment and the winds will cause a lot of drifting and frequent sudden drops in visibility. Winds could also cause power outages.”
Fortier, a Ludington native, has worked for IBM and the Weather Channel for 25 years and he stated that this storm is somewhat rare due to the amount of states it is affecting.
“This is a massive and extremely powerful storm which has impacts on over half the country in the past few days with widespread wind, arctic cold and snow,” he said. “It was the first large-scale blizzard warning in lower Michigan since the Groundhog’s Day storm of 2011. At one point, I saw blizzard warnings for 11 states. Blizzard warnings are rare so that kind of coverage is saying something.”
Although much of the nation will see the storm moving on today, Fortier still stated that areas along the Great Lakes will still see snow and high wind gusts that could cause power outages.
“Winds are causing widespread power outages as far south as areas from Texas to Georgia to Maine as of Friday morning and additional outages are likely up the East Coast, so it could take much of the weekend for crews to get power back on in all areas. Thousands of flights were canceled, so check online or call ahead before driving to the airport as the airlines will likely have residual delays through the weekend.
“The storm and precipitation outside of the Great Lakes will be likely over on Saturday, but it will remain windy and bitter cold. The areas around the Great Lakes could still have some accumulation and high winds. Roads could remain snow covered and slippery and blowing snow could continue where snow had accumulated.”
Fortier stated that this storm will be remembered for its widespread effects as well as the changes in temperature.
“Besides the wind and bitter cold, this storm will be remembered for creating some phenomenal temperature drops,” he said. “On Friday morning, the National Weather Service tweeted from Denver, Cheyenne and Great Falls and Denver International Airport temperature dropped 37 degrees in one hour, from 41 to five. Cheyenne, Wyoming, dropped 40 degrees in 30 minutes from 43 to three and Dillon, Montana, fell 26 degrees in three minutes from 27 to one.
“At my house in Atlanta, it was 51 at midnight and 15 at 6 a.m., (Friday). This was the first time below 20 degrees here in several years.
Even if people are staying home for the weekend, Fortier urges them to still take precautions when venturing outside, even if it’s only for a few minutes.
“While the snow will come down fast and furious at times, the wind will blow the snow creating sudden drops in visibility, possibly white-outs at times and will cause drifting of snow hampering plowing efforts,” he said. “The wind combined with the bitter cold temperatures will create dangerous wind chills. Frostbite sets in quickly. If you have car trouble or get stuck and stranded, it could be a very dangerous situation.”