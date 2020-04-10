Though schools are closed throughout the state, some services — like collecting blood donations for people in need — remain necessary.
Mason County Central High School re-opened its A.O. Carlson Gymnasium to Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, formerly Michigan Blood, to host a blood drive on Thursday. Healthy individuals were encouraged to come donate blood to help fend off a shortage, partially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kristin Brenner, a representative from Versiti who worked in collaboration with MCC staff to organize the event, told the Daily News that the effects of COVID-19 restrictions on blood donations were felt almost immediately.
“Within a week following the closure of high schools, colleges and businesses, more than 600 blood drives were canceled and the opportunity to collect 16,000 units of blood was lost,” Brenner said. “Without regular and consistent blood drives, we risk a national blood shortage.”
She said it’s crucial to make sure blood donations continue during this uncertain time. With drives like Thursday’s event at MCC, it’s been possible to gain back most of the blood that was lost as a result of canceled events.
As a result of these drives, the blood supply in the region is “stable,” according to Brenner — at least for now.
