Spectrum Health is encouraging people to participate in blood drives, not only to help with a nationwide blood shortage, but also because donors could have valuable antibodies in their systems that can be used to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan and Spectrum Health will hold a mobile blood drive event from 7 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Cornerstone Baptist Church.
Antibody testing will be performed on all donors as part of standard testing, and those who are determined to have those antibodies could be able to help others through Versiti’s convalescent plasma program. Those who already know they have the antibodies will be able to donate plasma at Wednesday’s event. Visit https://donate.michigan.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/137031 to make an appointment.
Ed Makowicki, 52, a pharmacist at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital, knows firsthand about the benefits of blood donation in COVID-19 treatment. He’s been donating convalescent plasma to the cause for months, since he discovered that he had coronavirus antibodies in his system.
Makowicki said antibodies appear shortly after someone has had COVID-19 and recovered, though he’s not sure he ever had the virus. The last time he was sick was in October 2019 — that was months before the pandemic really hit the U.S., but Makowicki did have some of the symptoms, such as a temporary loss of sense of smell.
Nearly a year later, after the virus had spread throughout the country, Makowicki was learned he had the antibodies after opting to have his blood tested at Spectrum Health, according to Patricia Ezdebski, communications manager for the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
“Some time last fall, Spectrum Health offered antibody testing to its employees who wanted to… see if they had been exposed to COVID. Ed found through that process that he was positive for COVID antibodies,” Ezdebski said.
Makowicki was contacted by Versiti and the health department and told that the antibodies were detected in his system. He’s been participating in the convalescent plasma program ever since.
“The convalescent plasma program is (for) individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and recovered from it. They donate their plasma to (COVID-19 patients).” Makowicki told the Daily News. “It’s part of the treatment… convalescent plasma is just a piece of it.”
Makowicki said the use of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19 patients has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. He stressed that it’s not a cure.
“It’s not a cure-all. What they’re saying is that (there’s) evidence… that it could help, and slow the advance of the disease,” he said. “It’s part of the regimen the doctors are using. It’s a product that you can give as part of a medicine to help (patients) heal.”
Makowicki plans to continue to donate at upcoming blood drives, and he’s urging others to do the same.
“You’re basically saying, ‘If I do this, I can help somebody,’” Makowicki said. “Not necessarily everyone who has had COVID-19 has created the antibodies they would need, but Versiti tests your plasma every time.”
Even with the vaccine being distributed into some populations, convalescent plasma is still a valuable part of the treatment process for those who’ve had the virus.
“There’s still a need out there for these donations,” Makowicki said. “If people are looking to help out, this is a way to do it.”
Even if the antibodies aren’t found, donating blood is still a worthy and life-saving cause, as the blood supply for emergency transfusions and other uses remains low.
“People need blood anyway. You’re going to be helping somebody,” Makowicki said. “There’s a stigma (about having COVID-19), but this here is a way to take the power back and help someone.”
People who have the antibodies are able to donate plasma once a week for up to 12 weeks, Makowicki said.
Those who’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible to give convalescent plasma.
Makowicki said blood drives will continue through Versiti and other providers.
Next, Versiti is holding a blood drive from 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at First Baptist Church, 1201 Lakeshore Road, Manistee.