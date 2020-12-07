PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The trees were bunched up by where they were headed, 20 each for the four counties served by FiveCAP.
Chris Frederick began to donate trees to FiveCAP 20 years ago, and it started as a way to help clear out the Christmas trees that were planted at his property as the area was becoming overgrown.
He really had two choices.
“We could have cleared them out, or we decided to donate them,” Frederick said.
Frederick works for the U.S. Forestry Service, and it’s a way for him and his co-workers to get together and spend time together.
“This year, we scaled it back a bit,” Frederick said, saying there were 80 trees cut with 20 each going to each of the four counties.
Once the trees leave the Blue Earth Farm, they go to locations in Newaygo, Lake, Manistee and Mason counties. The trees are picked up by families who are looking for a leg up during the holiday season.
Over the years, Frederick and others who help from the forestry service, have donated more than 100 trees each year, and at one time, 250 trees. But not once has the crew seen the impact of the donation over the 20 years.
Frederick and his friends instead have a meal together once the trees leave his farm.
This year, though, things were still different. There were fewer volunteers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and everyone and the trees needed to be spaced out more.
The community support staff from FiveCAP that were on hand to help disperse the trees in the four counties included Angela Anderson, Denese House, Sharon White, Hayley Picard and Niki Englebrecht. Anderson said that once the trees were loaded onto the trailers headed for the four counties, people who use FiveCAP’s services in need of the trees stop at the four locations to pick up their tree.
Anderson said there is more help requested this year than in years past. And people were asking for a tree to make their Christmas a bit more brighter this year several times in the past couple of weeks.
Frederick said he wasn’t sure how much longer he would be able to donate the trees. But he was glad to be able to provide the trees this year and for years past. And he plans to keep doing so, until the trees on his farm run out.