The Ludington hometown team Blue Fairways on Wednesday reeled in the first-place prize of $17,500 in the second and final day of the two-day, third annual Big Boys Tournament during the conclusion of the Ludington Offshore Classic.
Blue Fairways ended the Big Boys Tournament with a two-day haul of 229.4 pounds of fish, having caught nine lake trout and three king salmon the final day.
The team Fin Scout caught the $5,000 second-place prize with a total fish weight of 228.95 pounds, and Living the Dream netted third place and $2,500 with a weight of 216.7 pounds. The $1,000 award for biggest fish went to O Fish L Business for a fish weighing 29.15 pounds, which was caught Tuesday.
“We’ve won a lot of fishing tournaments, but it’s been a long, long time since we’ve won this much money. In other words, this is the ‘Big Boys,’” said Greg Magee of Blue Fairways. “The best of the best come (here).”
Magee said Ludington is a great fishing location, and the tournament attracts the most skilled anglers around to compete.
