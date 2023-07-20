RIVERTON TWP. — Blueberry picking officially started at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Pentwater Patch located between Pentwater and Ludington at 6870 S. Brye Road. Owners Dan and Jill TeBos are entering their ninth season of running the patch.
“The berries are plentiful and huge this year,” she said. “The patch is a daily friendly environment and everyone is like family.”
Including Barry Gavel, of Livonia, his wife, Suzanne, and his neighbors, who introduced the Gavels’ to the fruits of the patch’s burberry trees about 10-years ago.
“We make the trip for opening day every year,” Gavel said.
On Thursday, they got up early, got into line a half-an-hour before the patch opened and to their surprise they were not the first customers of the new season.
“That is just nor right,” he joked.
“These are the best blueberries,” Gavel said. “The people keep me coming back to the patch. Being able to experience something like this and take a breath for a change.”
Gavel likened the opening day of the Pentwater Patch to that of the opening day of deer season.
“For us it is as big as the opening day of deer season used to be,” he said. “I just wait for Jill’s call to let us know what day they are opening.”
Cindy Crosby of Livonia keeps coming back to the patch because she believes they have the best blueberries around.
“These blueberries are the best,” she said. “I have been coming here for more than 20 years, ever since Mr. Hayes owned it.”
Crosby said she tries to get up to the area a couple times a year because her family also has a cottage in Fountain.
Crosby said her family loves to eat the blueberries fresh or may use them in pancakes. She said she will freeze them on a cookie sheet to have them all year long.
Rocky Beckett, and his wife Julie Thomas-Beckett, have been picking blueberries at the patch for more than 30 years, he said. On Thursday the two were trying to fill as many buckets as they could before the storm blew through the patch.
The two who live in East Lansing and have a home on Upper Silver Lake try to pick on opening day.
“I used to pick with my grandmother down in the Holland area but once we found this place it is the best patch that I have ever been in,” he said.
Julie said it is a very social place, it offers easy picking.
“The berries are big and sweet,” she said. “It is a family activity, the kids can go and pick and eat. It is good food.”
Rocky said that when the Hayes’ started out it was always important to have a U-Pick option and he appreciates that the TeBos’ are continuing that tradition because it offers a family outing or activity which is really great.
The early berries being picked are called bluecrop. The bluecrop berry is known for producing high yields of large bright blue blueberries that are excellent for eating fresh or frozen, according to TeBos.
The patch is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
TeBos the blueberry season will run through the end of August.