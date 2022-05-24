Various options to bring fiber optic, highspeed internet to the entire county were discussed during a work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday evening in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The nearly three-hour meeting saw the commissioners — near the meeting’s conclusion — discuss the various ways to make a completely connected county to fruition, and several leaned toward a potential partnership between private entities and the county.
“It definitely would be in the county’s best interest to do a joint project,” said County Commissioner Lew Squires.
The need for high-speed internet showed just how critical it was during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic as shutdowns were implemented and communication virtually. It spurred on a citizens group, Connect Mason County, to try to evaluate what the needs are in the county.
Monica Schuyler of Connect Mason County outlined the group’s initiative that was spurred on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Let’s explore this. What can we do as a community?” Schuyler said.
She discussed a survey the group completed and the initiation with a feasibility study.
“We had close to 11 percent on our response rate. I feel the date that we got was a good representation.”
It led to the group contracting with Aspen Wireless, which put together a feasibility study that was completed in the fall of 2020. The county hired Baker Tilly to go over the study, and the firm essentially stated that the costs outlined grew significantly in the year and a half since the feasibility study was completed.
“That was a year and a half ago. Inflation has popped up,” said Mike Reen of Aspen Wirelenss. “If you think inflation at the gas pump is bad, you should try to buy fiber optic cable and more. The time and cost has gone up.
“It’s just been explosive.”
Tom Stephenson of Connect Michigan said that the grants being made available will be for the installation where 100 megabits per second both uploading and downloading will be required.
It essentially means fiber-optic cable, he said.
The grants that are soon to be available through the state and federal governments, too, are pushing providers to get into partnerships with local units of government, too.
“They’re actually forcing the service providers to work with the local units of government,” he said.
Two internet service providers were there, and both voiced their openness in some form to forming a potential partnership. Chris Bogner of Carr Communications said his firm already is building a service that when it was contracted five years ago that will need to upgrade form 25 mps uploads and 3 mps downloads to 100 and 25.
Carr Communications services parts of Newaygo, Oceana, Lake and Mason counties, Bogner said.
Kasi Ostyn of Truestream — a subsidiary of Great Lakes Energy — was the second provider on hand, and said there could be some negotiations between the company and the county to bring in a county-wide network.
Great Lakes Energy serves roughly 70 percent of the county geographically and about 40 percent of the households with its electric service. Consumers Energy services the remainder of the county. Ostyn said the concerns about putting fiber optic cable on poles is not an issue because of Truestream’s subsidiary status.
“We’re already covering the costs of repairs, maintenance, upgrades,” she said.
Ostyn said the company would not fund building out fiber-optic to non-members of the electric co-operative, but if the non-members or another entity wanted to fund that build out, it would be willing to negotiate.
Truestream currently is in the middle of building a fiber-optic network for its members in Oceana County near Hart. Ostyn said member demand for the service helps bring it to fruition. If an entity also pitched in funds, it helps to get a project completed quicker.
Stephenson said the state is working on mapping the areas without high-speed fiber-optic networks as a way to prove or disprove what the Federal Communications Commission has in its records in terms of mapping. Some areas of mapping are better than others.
“Mason County is probably one of the worst counties as far as mapped,” he said.
If the county were to go ahead with a county-owned network, Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said there are a handful of options available. Bonds could be sought so not all of the costs are borne by the users, and it lowers the exposure of risk to the county.
“It would reduce the risk and the fees needed for this project. What we could do is put a request on the ballot for a millage to pay for the debt and user fees would be for the operating cost of the system,” Knizacky said. “That particular option would both address availability and affordability issue.”
If the county went about the project on its own, Knizacky said beyond the building costs, the county would also be responsible for the day-to-day operations, too. Essentially, a new department would need to be created by the county.
“Standing up a department after it’s built, in my mind, would be a bigger challenge,” he said.
After Knizacky presented the local options, discussion turned primarily toward envisioning a public-private partnership. Commissioners, though, recognized that it will need to move fairly quick. Board Chair Janet Andersen said the county will need to get itself ready to apply for whatever grant programs apply when the applications are being accepted.