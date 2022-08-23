If there is a stabilizing anchor that maintains the business buoyancy of the annual Ludington Daily News Boat and RV show, it is sponsoring agent Preferred Credit Union.
The annual three-day show will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Ludington at its new location in Rotary Park. The event, designed to attract boaters and spectators, will be held Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
“I think for me and my staff, (the boat show) is a great event,” said Joy Jensen, branch manager of Preferred Credit Union’s Ludington branch.
“We weren’t really sure about the change of venue, but you know what, the more I thought about it, I think Rotary Park will be a great place for the show. It’s kind of a smaller, more intimate area and people can still walk down to the waterfront, if they want. They can look at the boats and RVs at the Rotary, and then they can walk on over to the waterfront.
“It’s a great event,” she said. “We’ve enjoyed ourselves, every year. I have eight of us. including myself, and we all work throughout the weekend. Nobody bows out, we’re all there, and we have fun. Some of my girls bring their kids.
“We do have a give-away, again. We have an inflatable paddle board. Hopefully, people will just stop down and sign up. Hopefully, people will just stop by our booth (where we’ll) have some cool gift give-aways like flying discs that have some funny, funky lights, and some other fun things to give away.”
In looking forward to this weekend’s event, Jensen reflected on working with former Ludington Daily News salesperson Jim Johnson – who passed away last year – and how the soft-talking salesman approached her to become involved with the boat show.
“Jim came in to see myself, my chief operations officer and our VP of member experience, many years ago – I want to say it wasn’t long after (the boat show) started – to throw this opportunity at us, to become a major sponsor, with the paper. It was a big decision for us.
“We said, ‘yes, count us in, we’re going to do it.’ And we’ve done it every year, ever since, except for whatever year it was that we didn’t have it.”
Johnson, known as JJ to those who brushed shoulders with him, was a respected and layback salesperson with the Daily News for many years. His longtime community influence and friendly demeanor, said Jensen, is missed, but lives on through the boat and R/V show he supported so much, and through other ways he supported his community.
“He just lit up every room,” said Jensen. “He was my salesperson, and I remember he was coming in when he was going to retire and he introduced me to my new (sales) person, and the next thing I knew he was back to see me, again (about the boat show).”
Preferred Credit Union is a full service financial institution with six locations in Michigan, including one in Ludington at 266 N. Jebavy Drive. Other locations include Grand Rapids, Hastings, Kalamazoo, Belding and Greenville.
Though financial markets have fluctuated greatly in the past two years – largely due to the problematic pandemic – Jensen said her office continues to see consumers seeking out loans for boats, RVs and more.
“I have two consumer lenders in my branch, and they’ve done quite a few boat and R/V loans this year,” said Jensen. “I think people are looking to be able to do things outdoors, but they’re (boats, RVs and more) can be hard to come by (because) inventory is just low.
“It’s the same if you go to buy a new car these days, you go by some car lots and they don’t have much inventory,” she said. “It happened during that pandemic. There were chip shortages. There were just different shortages, (and though) I’m not an expert on that, I do know that we have continued to do quite a few boat and RV loans. People are looking at — though right now it’s not so good because it’s still a volatile market — to refinance an auto in order to get their payment a little bit lower.
“We do mortgage loans, we do home equity loans — we have a good part of that going on right now, too. We do set rates on our automobiles — on our consumer loans — but honestly, I wanna’ say they’ve changed two or three times over the last couple of months, when the feds bump those rates.
“We’re here to help our membership, and any new members that come in. Absolutely, they can stop in and chat with us, they can call us, our doors have been open for a long time.”
Jensen said the COVID crisis, in some ways, is still being felt, especially in the financial world.
“I think it’s going to take time (to get over the COVID crisis), but we’ll get there, we’ll get there,” she said.