Ludington residents will notice some street closures near the municipal marina as the Western Michigan Boat, RV & Outdoor Home Show returns to the city this weekend.
The three-day event starts today and continues through Sunday, giving customers time to explore and peruse boats, RVs, ATVs and more from a host of vendors. There will also be live entertainment, food and beverages. Setup took place Thursday, and portions of West Loomis Street have been closed off to accommodate inventory near where the street intersects with South William Street.
South William Street is also closed from Loomis to Filer, as is Filer Street from South William to South Robert streets. Vendors participating in the show include Fun-n-Sun RV, Point North RV, Ludington Yacht Sales, Hall’s Sports Center and Lynden Sports Center.
Live music will be provided by several retuning and some new artists. Tom Zatarga will perform from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. today, and Fremont John from 4:40 to 7:30. Saturday will feature Jimmy Dodson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cheryl Wolfram from 2 to 5, and Joe Stickney from 5 to 8. Sunday’s artists are Redux, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Lynn Callihan from 2 to 5.
The boat show is presented by Preferred Credit Union and the Ludington Daily News. It first launched in 2016, but because it was canceled in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this weekend marks the boat show’s fifth year.
The event is dedicated to Jim Johnson, an advertising representative for the Daily News who passed away in February. The boat show was one of Johnson’s favorite events, and he was a big part of bringing it to fruition.
