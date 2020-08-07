HAMLIN TOWNSHIP — The Hamlin Township Fire Department responded to a boat fire around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening near Tamarac Village.
Hamlin Township Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said it was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, and it is a total loss.
“It was an older boat, made of fiberglass,” Vandervest said. “The people in it had just launched it. They were about to head off, and when turned the blower off, something blew. Luckily, it drifted toward the shore and away from other boats.”
There were four people on board. The four people were from downstate, Vandervest said, and none of them suffered any injuries. Some part of a seawall was burned by the fire and some grass was burned, too.
The boat did not sink, either, and it was able to be pulled into a parking lot, Vandervest said.
The fire department was assisted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol, he said.