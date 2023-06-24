The Ludington Fire Department, Ludington Police Department and first responders were called to a boat explosion located at the C dock of the Ludington Municipal Marina.
The LPD reported that the incident took place around 11:30 last night when a 1996 38-foot Carver Cabin Cruiser exploded with two passengers on board. A 60 year-old man and 60 year-old woman were located and transported to Corewell Health Ludington Hospital by Life EMS with severe burns. They were later transported to Corewell Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical, but stable condition.
Several boats located around the explosion were impacted by the debris. The cabin cruiser suffered significant damage, but the fire was contained and extinguished.
Officials from LFD, LPD, and the Mason County Sheriff's Department secured the vessel and safely removed it from the marina and released it to the United States Coast Guard for further investigation.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the boat was leaking oil and the 60 year-old male was dislocating the battery, creating a spark, which caused the explosion.
No environmental impacts were found in the preliminary investigation that could have caused the incident.