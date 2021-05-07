Ludington City Council will consider approving the Western Michigan Boat, RV, Outdoor and Home Show at its meeting Monday, May 10.
The event would be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. August 27-29 at the Ludington Municipal Marina.
As the season of summer events is getting closer, the meeting’s agenda also contains a schedule of events the council will eventually have to consider approving.
Prospective events include 5k and 10k runs, live music and the Final Friday Experience starting in May and concluding in the fall as well as plans for Octoberfest and the New Year’s Eve ball drop.
Included alongside the event calendar are new guidelines on outdoor gatherings from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MDHHS this week eased the mask mandate on outdoor gatherings, lifting the mandate on gatherings of under 100 people.
The council will also vote on a resolution allowing Ludington firefighters to help fight fires outside the city.
Residences receiving their service would pay 1.15 mills multiplied by the taxable value of their properties, as recommended by the Western Mason County Fire District Authority.
The resolution would be effective beginning June 1 through May 2022.
Ken Berthiaume of accounting firm Berthiaume & Company will present his company’s audit of Ludington’s 2020 finances.
The report indicates that the city’s total net position increased by nearly $1 million last year.
Following the report, the council will consider contracting the firm’s auditing services through 2025. Because of the length of the contract, five years, it will be a first reading of a proposed ordinance.
The firm has conducted yearly audits of Ludington’s finances since 1989, City Manager Mitch Foster said in a memo to the council.
The city paid $21,200 for its 2020 audit, as well as $4,200 for a Single Audit, necessary for any organization that spends $750,000 or more of federal assistance in a year.
City council’s meeting can be accessed at the following URL at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85835995168. For those who want to participate via telephone may call 312-626-6799 and using the access code 858 3599 5168.