The Western Michigan Boat, RV & Outdoor Home Show got off to a soggy start with Friday’s downpour, and the threat of continuing rainfall hung over the event for the rest of the weekend, but customers still had a fine time perusing the inventory and vendors had fun displaying it.
The weekend marked the fifth year for the boat show — which is sponsored by the Daily News and Preferred Credit Union — after a cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Many returning customers attended, happy to have the event back after its year off, and enjoying having something pleasant to do outside.
Donna Walden of Ludington was one of those veteran customers. She said she learned the boat show was back through an ad on social media.
“I just love to look at the boats and see what they have that’s new. They’re beautiful,” Walden said. “It’s just nice to look, and it’s nice to get out.”
Walden had some friends with her, and she was showing them around. The group was casually looking at boats and RVs, but they had no intention to make a purchase.
“It’s just for fun,” Walden said.
Jeff Smallwood lives right next to Ludington Municipal Marina, where the boat show took place. He had friends with him — in town from Chicago — who were browsing the RVs and trailers.
Smallwood said he’s noticed the dealers have had a shortage of the vehicles lately, so he wanted to check out the inventory.
“I like seeing all these things,” he said, gesturing to the boat show’s offerings. “We have a cottage, and there’s a lot of good ideas for ‘tiny living’ here.”
Smallwood said he was pleased with the selection of trailers, noting that it’s probably the largest he’s seen out of the vendor shows he’s attended this summer.
Linda Andrae was there with her husband, Dennis. They’re from St. Louis, Missouri, but they’ve made a tradition out of coming to the “beautiful” Ludington area during the summer for about 20 years.
The couple purchased an Alliance RV about a year ago, and Linda said she was keen to see what’s the newest models have to offer.
“We wanted to come and see what kind of changes they had,” Linda said. “It’s a really good product. There were four models when we bought it, and now they have more … So we just wanted to look and see.”
Though the Andraes have visited Ludington for years, they’ve never attended the boat show before, and they said they were happy they had a chance to do so this time around as they strolled through the aisles with their dog, Roscoe.
The boat show is a great networking opportunity for vendors, according to Lance Lester, sales manager for Point North RV.
“We do this show because of dealer recognition,” he said. “This is our hometown, so we’re obviously going to be here to display our stuff.
“We might only sell three to five campers this weekend, but because of this weekend, over the course of the next few months, we’ll sell 15 or 20.”
Lester said the rain did get in the way of things a bit on Friday, but he said it didn’t ruin the weekend.
He added that it’s been a strange year for RV sellers. Because of the pandemic, more people are buying campers than ever.
“I’d say 25 percent of the buyers this year are new buyers who’ve never bought a camper before … so that’s great for the industry,” Lester said, though he noted that higher demand has resulted in price increases and inventory shortages.
Lester said he encouraged customers at the boat show to trade in their current RVs or trailers now, because “their trade-in’s never been worth more money because we can’t get any (new) campers.”
Several musical artists performed under a tent on Loomis Street, including Cheryl Wolfram, Redux, Tom Zatarga, Jimmy Dodson, Joe Stickney and more. The acoustic music added to the event’s laid-back atmosphere, and people sat in the grass or stood on the street to watch, between trips into the rows of campers and pontoon boats.
It was more than just an opportunity to shop, makes some sales or kill time on the weekend, though. The boat show was dedicated to Daily News advertising representative Jim Johnson, affectionately known as “J.J.” by friends and colleagues.
Johnson passed away in February, and the boat show was always an event that was close to his heart.
“It’s not the same without him,” said Jim Rigby of Hall’s Sport Center. “This was his baby. He got it all together. We sure miss him.”