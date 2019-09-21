HAMLIN TWP. — Emergency responders are searching for a missing 54-year-old male at Wilson Park on Hamlin Lake after his 18-foot-boat capsized, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
At 1:05 p.m. Saturday, the Mason County Sheriff's Office received the call that the male fell out of the boat, Cole said.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, fire departments from Hamlin Township, Ludington, Grant Township, Custer and Scottville along with Michigan State Police and Life EMS are also assisting in the search for the missing male.
Oceana and Mason County Dive teams are currently in the water searching for the male.
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter was there but was no longed needed, Cole said.
The man was with a female whom a passerby was able to rescue, according to Hamlin Fire Chief Steve Vandervest.
The male went missing in 7-10 feet of water, Cole said.
Elizabeth Reimink, for Mason County Emergency Management coordinator, said the boat washed ashore and search crews have been actively looking.
The boat washed up off of Nurnberg Road on the north side of the lake, according to Cole.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.