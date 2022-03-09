Federal regulations concerning fire extinguishers on board recreational boats will be taking effect April 20, and Rich Voss and the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is doing what they can to let people know to take note.
“I haven’t found too many people that can walk on water. If you have a fire extinguisher, at least you have the persona of being able to put out the fire or at least get it controlled,” Voss said. “If you don’t have a fire extinguisher, I hope you can swim.”
Because the regulations take effect in a little more than a month, Voss wanted to make sure people knew what to prepare for as the rivers and lakes lose their ice and the open waters return. Voss said the USCG Auxiliary will conduct free examinations of people’s boats ahead of the season so boaters are prepared to change anything well before the Coast Guard checks on boats during the open water season.
“As long as you have everything on there at the time of our examination — we don’t do an inspection, we do examinations — there’s no cost and there’s no ticket involved,” Voss said.
The regulations call for fire extinguishers to be usable. If an extinguisher is older than 12 years, it needs to be replaced, according to a list of frequently asked questions about the regulations. Fire extinguishers typically have a two-digit year stamped on it.
“If it is over 12 years old, it’s got to go,” Voss said.
Those boats that were previously required to have fire extinguishers will continue to do so, along the same number, too.
Any recreational boats with a permanently installed fuel tank or tanks and those with spaces that can trap fumes are required to have fire extinguishers. Those spaces could be closed areas under thwarts or seats were portable fuel tanks are stored, living spaces or stowage compartments where combustible or flammable materials are stowed. Boats with double bottoms not sealed to the hull or are not completely filled with flotation material also needs a fire extinguisher, according to the FAQ.
There is an exception from the rule. If a boat is 26 feet long or less, uses an outboard engine, fuel is in a portable fuel tank and there is not an area were vapors can be trapped, the boat is not required to have an extinguisher.
Those looking to purchase a fire extinguisher should find a label stating, “Marine Type — USCG Approved.”
“You have to buy Coast Guard and UL-approved (extinguishers). Whether it’s a great, big honking thing or whatever. The smaller (it is), the more you need,” Voss said.
The number of fire extinguishers needed for watercraft varies based on the age of the boat and its length. Boats that were built in 2018 or younger can only carry 5-B or 20-B rated fire extinguishers, with one 20-B extinguisher substituting for two 5-B fire extinguishers. Another variable to determine the number of fire extinguishers is if the boat does or does not have a fixed fire extinguishing system in the machinery space.
Boats built in 2018 or newer and less than 26 feet without a fire extinguishing system need one extinguisher. Boats of that age and size with the system do not need a fire extinguisher. Boats 26 feet but less than 40 without the system need two extinguishers, and the same boats with the system need one extinguisher. Boats 40 to 65 feet without the system need three fire extinguishers, and boats of the same size with the system need two fire extinguishers.
Boats older than being built 2017 can carry 5-B and 20-B extinguishers with a date stamp or B-I or B-II fire extinguishers. One B-II extinguisher can be substituted for B-I extinguishers, the same ration as 20-B to 5-B.
The same requirements for length of boat and whether fire extinguishing systems in the machinery space for the newer boats applies to the older boats.
Where the fire extinguisher is placed on a boat should be done on a boat-by-boat basis, Voss said, but he did have some recommendations.
“If you have a fire extinguisher, and only one because you’re a 16-foot boat, and you’ve got it way tucked underneath all of your fishing gear, that’s no good,” he said. “We like to have them hanging. Ninety-nine percent of them will come with a bracket. We would prefer to have it hanging that way you won’t get it all cobbled up with your fishing nets and your fishing poles, extra people. All that stuff that builds right on top of it.”
For those who wish to get an examination by the USCG Auxiliary, boaters can contact the USCG station in Manistee at 231-723-7412, contact the auxiliary through its website at www.cgux.org or contact Voss at 231-843-9102.