Living in northern Michigan, surrounded by water definitely has its perks, but when seasons change, residents need to be aware of the cooling temperatures and the upkeep of their seasonal toys and equipment.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Coast Guard updated its rules and regulations for fire extinguishers on recreational boats. The new rule states that if the fire extinguisher onboard the boat is more than 12 years old, it must be replaced.
Coast Guard Auxiliary member Rich Voss stated that there are a few ways to find the expiration date on a boat’s extinguisher.
“The expiration date is usually stamped on the bottom of the extinguisher,” he said. “That date is pressed right into the metal, so it’s not going anywhere and can’t be rubbed off. Another place where it can sometimes be found is the tag on the extinguisher, but most times it’s on the base.”
With boats being winterized for the season, Voss wanted to remind boaters that when they’re unloading their boat or checking it out before placing it in storage, they should make sure to check the expiration date because it might be time for a new extinguisher.
“This is the end of the first year for this law,” he said. “A lot of people tend to forget about checking their fire extinguishers. They figure if they have one, they are fine.”
Voss stated that any boat with a motor should have an extinguisher onboard, even small rowboats. He stated that if there is gas involved, a boat can catch on fire. He wants people to be safe, not sorry, but the federal law states that if a boat is less than 26 feet with an outboard motor and has no where fuel vapors can be trapped, that boat does not require an extinguisher.
Conditions that require extinguishers onboard are as follows: if there are closed compartments where portable fuel tanks could be stored; double-bottom boats not sealed to the hull or not completely filled with flotation material; closed living spaces; closed storage compartments in which combustible or flammable materials could be stored; and permanently installed fuel tanks.
Depending on the size of the boat and if there’s no fixed fire extinguishing system in place, there may be a need for more than one extinguisher. Boats under 26 feet require one extinguisher, where boats 26-39 feet require two and boats 40-65 feet require three.
“You want to make sure there’s an extinguisher onboard and easy to access,” Voss said. “You don’t want to be in such a hurry to enjoy your boat that you forget your fire safety equipment. People need to take the time to check over their extinguishers to make sure they are not expired, clean of any debris and that it doesn’t have any signs of damage or corrosion.”
Voss, along with eight others who make up the local Coast Guard Auxiliary, volunteers to help the local Coast Guard patrol Lake Michigan and its waterways. Though they can pull boats over to check for safety and standard regulations, they are not law enforcement and cannot issue citations.
“We are there to help,” Voss said. “We don’t have too many fires out on Lake Michigan, but they do happen and our goal is to keep people safe.”