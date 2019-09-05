The fourth annual Western Michigan Boat, RV, Outdoor and Home Show — presented by the Daily News and Preferred Credit Union — is returning to the Ludington Municipal Marina this weekend, offering one final event for residents and visitors to close out the summer season.
The show is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
With watercraft and recreational vehicles, campers, ATVs and more from local vendors like J.C. Marine, Ludington Yacht Sales, LakeShore Motor Sports, Point North RV, U-Win Motorsports and Fun-N-Sun RV — as well as out-of-town businesses like the Coopersville-based Lynden Sports Center, Traverse City-based Great Lakes Sailing Co., and Hall’s Sports Center out of Muskegon — the show is sure to be a draw for many.
In addition to recreational vehicles to peruse or purchase, the Western Michigan Boat, RV, Outdoor and Home Show will also offer home improvement supplies, ATVs, fishing boats and pontoon lifts.
It’s all a way to bid farewell to the season in a fun fashion, and to have one last big event for summer residents, according to Daily News Publisher Ray McGrew.
McGrew said the event caters to the Ludington area’s thriving boating and recreation communities, but he added that there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“It’s just another way to extend our tourist season and to draw people in from out of town,” he said. “The turnout’s been pretty good (the past three years).”
McGrew said he hopes the early arrival of chillier fall temperatures won’t deter attendees from coming to the show, and he said the forecast is looking good for the weekend.
“We’re expecting great weather Friday afternoon and Saturday and Sunday,” he said.
Music and entertainment
Though the event is geared toward recreational vehicle enthusiasts, there will also be music, entertainment, food and cars.
There will be live music on two stages — one at the intersection of West Loomis and North William streets and one across from P.M. Steamers — with local favorites performing at both stages.
