For the fifth year in a row, a series of concerts is coming that will honor local music educator Bob Parker and continue to raise money for music scholarship opportunities for students in local schools.
Each year, during several concerts at Sandcastles Children’s Museum, the Bob Parker Music Series raises money through free-will offerings and donations to build up the Bob Parker Music Enrichment Fund, a fund established in Parker’s honor with the goal of providing music scholarship opportunities to students at local schools.
This year, it’s kicking off March 8, with performances by Babe Ruthless and The Stinks.
The concert series is occurring slightly later in the season this year, and there’s a reason for that, according to organizer Patrick Shinn.
Shinn told the Daily News that hosting the series in the spring helps ensure that the concert’s namesake — retired Ludington Area Schools music educator — will be able to attend.
“We seem to be transitioning from a Bob Parker Winter Music series to just a Bob Parker Music Series,” Shinn said. “The Parkers get back (to the Ludington area) in April … and by moving it back and not doing anything until March, that helps ensure that Bob will get a chance to come.”
