The Ludington Police Department is the focus of two proposals before City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting for 6 p.m. Monday.
Council will hear a first presentation on a five-year agreement for body cameras. The other proposal is a new contract with Ludington Area Schools to provide a school resource officer.
The body camera agreement is with Axon, and it is for body-worn cameras, in-car cameras and a taser system.
As the Daily News previously reported, City Manager Mitch Foster stated that the city was in the process of applying for a $24,000 grant to offset the costs of the cameras, so they held off on voting on the Axon proposal.
After being awarded the $24,000 grant, former LPD Chief Tim Kozal signed the contract with Axon to begin in 2022 and to run until the end of 2026. Foster stated due to the contract’s length being longer than three years, it required an ordinance. Until recently, the city, though, wasn’t billed by Axon. Without the billing, city officials were unaware of the contract.
“As we came into the audit to close out items for 2022, after review, we noticed that there was a contract signed by Chief Kozal, but required an ordinance,” Foster said. “The contract was signed without the knowledge of council or staff. Need to have an ordinance for anything over three years.”
A first presentation for the approval of a three-year contract with the school district to provide an officer with the police department to serve as a School Resource Officer with LASD for the school year and serve the community the rest of the year.
Cycling club pad, scavenger hunt
The Shoreline Cycling Club has two proposals for consideration by the council. In one, the club, along with Shoreline FORCE, are seeking the approval of a pedal pad at the Copeyon Park playground.
The club stated that the pad would offer a place for young children to work on early childhood cycling development skills. The proposed pad would be located to the north of the current climbing structure.
In other proposal, the club and Shoreline FORCE want to host a scavenger hunt in conjunction with the city’s sesquicentennial. One of the proposed locations for a scavenger hunt would be in Lakeview Cemetery with an emphasis on introducing participants to the veterans buried there what their service means. The second scavenger hunt would be city-wide where participants would ride bicycles within the city to locate different important locations and landmarks of Ludington.
Event approvals
The City Council will consider the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival lineup of festivities.
The Jaycees are planning to hold the Fourth of July Children and Pet Parade at 7 p.m. July 3 at Waterfront Park and the Freedom Festival Parade at 2 p.m., along with fireworks over the Ludington Harbor at dusk on July 4.
Council will consider a charitable gaming license for the July 15 Buccaneer Bash at the Ludington Yacht Club. The event is an annual fundraiser hosted by the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.