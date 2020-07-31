A search following a water emergency on Pere Marquette River ended Friday morning when the body of a Commerce Township man was recovered, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Nicholas Howard King, 64, was found deceased shortly before 10 a.m. Friday in a recovery effort stemming from a report of an overturned kayak on Pere Marquette River, south of Budzynski Road in Branch Township.
In a release form the sheriff's office, Cole stated that emergency crews initially responded to the scene at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, responders located property in the river indicating the kayak had been occupied prior to overturning, and a search began.
Members of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and Marine Patrol were dispatched to the area and a search took place until 2 a.m. with no results.
At 7 a.m. Friday, efforts resumed to find the victim.
Marine Patrol deputies located King's body approximately 200 yards downstream — west — of where the kayak was found the previous night.
The victim was wearing a life jacket.
An official cause of death has yet to be determined and the body has been turned over to WMED Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Michigan State Police Hart Post, Michigan DNR-Law Enforcement, Branch Fire, Custer Fire and Life EMS assisted sheriff's office deputies at the scene.
Cole stated in Friday's release that the case will remain open pending the medical examiner’s report.