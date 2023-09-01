One of the nation’s foremost educators in early childhood reading will stand front and center at a free to the public “On Track Reader Tutoring Program” in Ludington Sept. 29-30.
The unique program will instruct adults — mostly retired teachers, it is hoped — how best to teach students in grades K-3 to improve their reading skills. Marcia Kosanovich, PhD, who is the CEO of MK Educational Research & Practice, will conduct the tutor training lessons at Book Mark in Ludington.
Bob and Carol Kosanovich, owners of Book Mark and Nautical Yarn — two longtime Ludington businesses that are hosting both the adult tutoring sessions and the young students reading classes — said they are looking forward to helping young people improve their reading skills.
“A few years ago Michigan established a rule that third graders could not progress if they could not read at the third grade level,” said Carol, who is a professor emeritus at Ferris State University.
“That’s when we started this idea (of tutoring the kids in reading), but then COVID came around. But now we’re finally implementing it to help kids get over that hurdle so that they can progress to a higher grade. It’s important, it’s on everybody’s radar.”
In sharing their early childhood reading with the public, the Kosanovich and their daughter said “quick assessments in foundational reading skills will be administered to each student and lessons will focus on students’ instructional skills. Students will be tutored in small groups by volunteer tutors trained in the science of reading.”
A 30-45 minute reading lesson will include word recognition skills, language comprehension, and will include a snack for the youngsters.
“Also, language comprehension skills will be enhanced through interactive reading where the tutor will conduct a read aloud and facilitate a discussion about the story to enhance oral language and vocabulary knowledge,” reads a portion of a poster that has been placed throughout the community.
But before the “On Track Reader Tutoring Program” can reach out to the young readers it is looking to take in, it will first take in adults who will be trained to serve as qualified and trained tutors.
“We’d like to find retired teachers who will be interested in helping students to learn to read better. We have a website (those teachers) can contact,” said Bob. “A professional reading professor (Marcia Kosanovich) will be coming to town and training the teachers with the materials that Florida State University is going to provide as resources to the parents and the teachers of the kids.”
Carol said if their program to help those in grade K-3 who are struggling with their reading becomes a success, they would consider bringing it back in the future to help older students, and possibly even adults who have difficulty with reading.
“This firsts go-around is primarily just for the kids who are struggling at the third-grade level,” she said.
The Kosanovich family’s reading program will be held at the Book Mark bookstore, located at 201 S. Rath Ave. The lessons will be offered after school beginning in October, at which time a bus will be available at Ludington Elementary School to transport the students to the Book Mark after school on the days the program will be offered (to be determined).
After those classes are completed, parents and caregivers will be responsible to pick the children up at a designated time.
The materials that will be used have been developed by the Regional Educational Laboratory Southeast and Florida Center for Reading Research at the Florida State University.
Those wishing to serve as volunteers can register for either training session — Friday, Sept. 29, or Saturday, Sept. 30 — by email at info@ontrackreader. Coffee, pastries and lunch will be provided.