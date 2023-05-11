Ludington Area School District educator Mark Boon was honored at the annual LASD teacher banquet Thursday night for his 50 years of service with the district. Boon has worn many hats within the district including a full-time teacher, kitchen aide, substitute and principal for 15 years. Former LASD superintendent Cal DeKuiper spoke in honor of Boon and presented him with his 50 year award. Mark Boon addressed the crowd of over 100 educators at Thursday’s Ludington Area School District teacher banquet. Former Ludington High School teacher Ray Galinski took a moment to speak about Boon and the memories they have shared working together at Ludington.
Kate Watkins | daily news photos