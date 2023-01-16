After a half-century working for Ludington Area Schools, Mark Boon has no plans to slow down anytime soon.
“I’m gonna be here as long as I can — until I wear out my welcome,” he told the Daily News last Friday in the high school cafeteria.
Boon, a Ludington High School alum, is now in his 50th year with the district as a driver education instructor. This summer, it will be 51 years.
In his time with the district he’s worn a number of hats. He worked in the kitchen, filled in as a substitute teacher, taught full-time for decades and wrapped up a 15-year tenure as principal of the high school and middle school complex in 2008.
Currently, in addition to driver education, Boon is an at-risk interventionist, working with students on attendance and truancy. He also runs the Ludington Area Schools Resource Center, which provides food, clothing and hygiene items for “any kids that need it,” he said.
Boon started working for the school district when he finished college in 1972.
At the time he assumed he’d go into the military, but the draft ended and his former LHS principal gave him a call and asked if he wanted a job.
Boon studied education in school, earning a bachelor’s degree in speech and health from Western Michigan University — he later added a master’s in administration from Central Michigan University — so he said he’d return to his hometown and see how he liked the gig.
He loved it. And decades later, he still does.
“Every year people say, ‘Are you going to go one more year?’ and I don’t want to wear out my welcome, but I also enjoy what I’m doing. I think I’m gonna keep on going,” Boon said. “My dad used to say, find a job you enjoy, not one that you endure. And I’ve enjoyed 50 years of this.”
The driving forces for Boon are his sense of service and the fulfillment he gets from being active in a community.
LASD Superintendent Kyle Corlett said Boon is an invaluable resource for the school district.
“He helps out with our resource center. He comes in on the evenings, on the weekends, on the holidays. He’s constantly helping families and students with meeting whatever needs they might have,” Corlett said. “He has a wealth of knowledge. He’s been with the district so long. He’s a critical part of the community.
“He brings a lot of people together for the common good. He loves this community, and he’s put his heart and soul into supporting it.”
Outside the school, Boon helps with the community service program through the Mason County Juvenile Court, which he said is rewarding.
The high points of his career correspond with milestone events for the students.
“Graduation is probably one of my favorites,” he said. “You get to see the culmination of all the efforts you put into some of the kids that, when they were ninth-graders, you would have never thought they’d have made it through. And it’s nice to know that the little bit of help you gave them helps them be successful.”
He also enjoys hearing about the successes of newly licensed drivers who passed their road tests.
“They all come back and give me a report on it, and a thumbs-up,” he said. “I’m a big believer in driver ed because it’s a lifelong skill. Not only the driving part but the social skills of getting along with other people and the responsibility that goes with it. It’s a huge thing, learning how to drive, and that’s why I’ve stuck with it for so long.”
Boon said he also enjoys hearing from former students he’s helped through the resource center.
They occasionally contact him — often around the holidays — to let him know they’re paying it forward by helping students and families meet their needs.
“That’s nice,” Boon said. “It’s nice to know that what you did for kids can carry on into the future for other kids. That’s a really good feeling.”
Helping students succeed is “what the whole thing’s about,” Boon said.
“Whether they go out and get a job or whether they further their education, at least they’re out there becoming productive. And that’s what we tell them: find something that you love, get out there, whatever it might be, and make the world a better place.”
He said he tries to pass along his belief in service to students he interacts with.
“I encourage kids … to volunteer. … Kids need to realize that there’s good in helping other people. Not doing it for financial gain, but just to be a good person. Just to help.”
Throughout his career, Boon has seen plenty of changes in the education world.
For one thing, driver education is quite a bit different.
“You don’t see anyone outside anymore,” he said. “Back when, when you drove in the summertime, you had to be so careful. You’d see kids playing on corners, tossing footballs around.
“Now, you could drive around for a two-hour driving shift, and never see a kid outside.”
That’s a change he’d like to see reverse, as he said getting out and about is an essential part of being active in one’s hometown.
“I’m a believer of getting out and doing some things — getting to know your community,” he said.
Boon’s career has also overlapped with changes in the availability of vocational programming in schools. He said he’s glad to work for a school district that opted to maintain access to those programs.
“A lot of schools dropped vocational programs, but Ludington kept everything,” he said. “Between the school and the West Shore ESD’s CTE program that we partner with, any kid that wants to go into a trade can find that trade. … And our local programs here are wonderful. We’ve got a great home economics program, we’ve got a good shop — anything a kid could ask for, you can get here if you want to put the effort into it.”
Boon said he’s “always been proud” of Ludington schools, and he’s never been tempted to work elsewhere.
“I’ve had job offers at other places that I’ve never really entertained because I love Ludington. I like the system, I like our teachers and excellent support staff, and I’ve always been proud of the schools. That’s why I’ve stayed for so long,” he said.
The student body is another reason why Boon has stayed put.
“We’ve got great kids here. Ninety percent of our kids, you’d like them to be your own sons and daughters. And that other 10%, you hope to have enough influence on them that you’d want them as sons and daughters. Sometimes you can, sometimes you can’t.
“That’s the good part about education: you will have some failures, but the successes so far outweigh the failures that that’s why it’s still a good career. It’s challenging but it’s very rewarding.”