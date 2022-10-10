The Michigan State University Be Bop Orchestra, featuring guest vocalist Carmen Bradford, heated the West Shore Community College Center Stage Theater Saturday evening with a 90-minute show.
Bradford, a 2022 Grammy nominee, said Count Basie gave wings to her when he hired her when she was 23 and flourished later under Fran Foster when he eventually took over the Count Basie Orchestra after its namesake had died.
She’s sang with many renowned jazz artists and seemed to enjoy her week of singing with Be Bop Orchestra, saying the young musicians on stage proved to her the future of jazz is in good hands.
The Be Bop Orchestra is under the direction of Rodney Whitaker.
Next up in this year’s WSCC Performing Arts Series is the theater production, “Peter and the Star Catcher,” in early November at Center Stage and the Holiday Rock Spectacular Dec. 3 and 4 at the Ramsdell Theater in Manistee.