Considering today is Christmas Eve, the task was pretty simple when it came to figuring out what should be in this spot: Looking back at Christmas past in our area.
On the handful of index cards that were labeled Christmas, one entry stood out: Pentwater living nativity in 1976. And boy did it.
The photos taken by Todd Reed at the living nativity at Pentwater United Methodist Church not displayed the what and why for tomorrow’s festivities, but it also conveyed the time of year. That is, plenty and plenty of snow.
According to the Friday, Dec. 24, 1976, edition of the Daily News, the living nativity was staged on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Not only were the people who re-enacted were real, but two Pentwater-area farms loaned donkeys, lambs and cows for the scene.
What’s more is that two shepherds were photographed with a donkey heading through downtown and the big flakes of snow to reach the nativity to Centenary United Methodist Church at the intersection of First and North Hancock streets in downtown Pentwater.
Some of the earliest Christmas images here are from 1954. A collage or composite of photos was on display of various activities around town during that year in the run-up to Christmas.
The description below the composite discussed the various activities, from the children dressed as angels and Santa Claus visiting with children to stringing up decorations and the singing Christmas tree.
No matter how, what or why you celebrate Christmas, to you and yours, we all at the Daily News wish you a Merry Christmas and a safe and happy new year in 2023.