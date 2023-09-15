Two weeks ago, we presented in this space we presented several images that were from glass negatives that were stored away in an old desk in the newsroom.
We have a few more images yet to show that were given to the Ludington Daily News for former history columnist James Cabot by a Jack Steiger that we’ll be showing in two weeks.
Before then, though, how were we able to bring to life these images that are most likely a century old or older?
The process is a bit crude, but we think it’s pretty effective. We do have some scanning equipment.
There are some old flatbed scanners hanging around the office, but those weren’t used to scan these images.
As an aside, we also have a negative scanner that does a pretty decent job, but only on 35mm film.
Back in 2018, we were aiming to bring to life images that were in thousands and thousands of envelopes that measured roughly 4 inches by 5 inches shot by local photography legend Russ Miller.
After research on the internet, a method was identified that could work.
The method involved using a light table to put the negative over it.
Then, using a camera, taking a photo of the negative.
After that, because it’s a negative, you pull the image into a program and invert it — making a negative into a positive.
We asked other resident photography experts, Todd and Brad Reed, and they concurred that it was doable.
Over the years, we’ve had a fairly crude set up. We do have a small light table, but the face of the table did not diffuse the light at all.
We experimented with all sorts of different paper to put over the light table to diffuse it, from wax paper to gift paper and more.
Once we got the light diffused, then it became the task of trying to scan the images.
We bought some macro lenses to attach to a phone camera because the negatives were flat on the light table.
The phone camera, though, seemed to do the trick on its own.
We also went through two different applications on the phone.
There is a distinct recommendation here: FilmLab seemed to be the best one.
We used a different one for a bit, but we found that FilmLab doesn’t automatically try to scan images from what it perceives to be a 35mm frame of film.
This application allows the user to view the negative on the entire screen, and it does the inverting — showing the viewer what the image would look like instead of the negative view.
Positioning the phone carefully on an even plane over the negative and ensuring the proper lighting to take an image can be a bit tedious, but it works.
From there, it became a matter of working over the photos a bit, removing some of the rougher edges and getting it ready for publication.
The images we gathered from the negatives turned out to be outstanding. In two weeks, we’ll dive back into the second half of these negatives that we found. Should someone know more about the subjects in the images, don’t hesitate to email us at editor@ludingtondailynews.com.