Given that this weekend is summer’s last hurrah for most families, and the attention starts to turn to fall, it seemed like the right time to take a look back at one of the primary ways visitors get here and we head out for parts beyond Mason County.
That’s right, let’s take a look at the U.S. 31 freeway.
The U.S. 31 freeway from Muskegon to Ludington took decades to complete. Looking back at some of the archive photos and editions of the Daily News, there were a handful of corridor meetings in 1972 and 1973 to settle on how U.S. 31 would make its way to here.
In 1974, the work made its way to the Rothbury area in southern Oceana County. In December 1975, U.S. 31 was opened to Rothbury with much fanfare. One year later, the freeway reached Shelby.
It got to the Mason-Oceana county line in 1980. Nine years later, it was time to celebrate the opening of the freeway to Pere Marquette Highway.
There was a ceremony near the Chauvez Road overpass on U.S. 31 in 1989, bringing out the marching band, the chamber of commerce and many, many more.
One year later, the freeway reached its current ending in 1990 in Amber Township.