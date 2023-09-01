There is an old desk sitting in the office behind this desk that contains all sorts of old stuff.
There’s a brick of a laptop. Floppy disks — the kind that are about 3 inches by 3 inches, not the really old black ones from a Commodore 64 — were in there. Microcassettes for voice recorders were in there, too.
In one drawer, though, was something covered by individual pieces of white paper. And they were heavy.
On a Post-It note, it stated these were old, old, old glass negatives from a Jack Steiger to legendary longtime Daily News history writer James Cabot. A quick search of our system here showed that a Jack Steiger Sr. died in March 2008, and a phone call to the telephone number that was included gave the signal that the line was disconnected.
Late last year, James Jensen of the Mason County Historical Society wrote of the first century of photography here in the county. He detailed the life of Harold Holmes, who owned a studio on West Ludington Avenue in the 1930s. Jensen went on to show the lineage of photography from Holmes to Russ Miller to Todd Reed.
But these images, from what you can see, don’t appear to be images from the 1930s. These seemed to be older simply because these are not shot with film — these are glass.
There are 12 of these glass negatives that tucked away very safely here within the Daily News. One of these images depicts a gentleman with a double-barreled shot gun posing for a photo outside a building.
What lends to the thought these predate Holmes is the next image — a man and a woman who are in a horse-drawn buggy. There was another photo of a man in a horse-drawn buggy, and it seemed as though he were in the woods.
Another image is a group photo of mostly women on the porch of either a home or a church. In this image, many of the women who are in the photo have a ribbon adorning them. Perhaps this was some sort of convention?
One image shows two men and boy, with the boy being held up by the young men either behind or alongside a building.
These were all very fascinating images, but these six are half of what we found. In two weeks, we’ll show you the process that we used to bring these very, very, very old images to you. And two weeks after that, we’ll share with you the final six images that Mr. Steiger handed over to the newspaper.