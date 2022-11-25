With word that Carrom announced that this was the final year of making both its well-known Carrom boards and the Nok-Hockey, it was an easy call to look through some of the negatives in the Daily News archives to see what we can find.
While there were some images of union contracts being signed between the manufacturer and its employees from the 1960s, we also located images of the 50th Anniversary of Carrom with photos taken in September 1954.
Those photos from 1954 are the earliest ones from our files. While the photos were taken, searching through the microfilm during that month didn’t yield names to go with those who were photographed.
We also came across an aerial photo of the Carrom Buildings that was taken in 1966.
Finall, though, in light of the announcement for this year, we found images of Christmas orders being filled in December 1961. Those Christmas orders in the images were not of the classic Carrom board or Nok-Hockey, but they were of the Fox Hunt.
Here’s hoping that this year is only a blip in the production of the longtime products by one of our city’s longest employers.