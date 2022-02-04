When Ludington Area Schools was transitioning its elementary schools, we started to go through our files and files of negatives to see what, if any, images we had of each of the schools.
We knew what is or was Foster Elementary School was, at one time, Ludington High School and the gym there was where the Orioles played before making the move to what is now Hawley Gymnasium.
The earliest we could locate any action photos was from the 1955-56 season, and a few from 1956-57, hoping we would have some action photos of the time when basketball was played in Oriole Hall.
No such luck. It was of Hawley Gymnasium and several road games instead.
Tucked into two envelopes, one billowing out while the other less so, were dozens of negatives — not shot on 35mm film but on Kodak Safety Film. Those negatives measure roughly 5 inches by 4 inches, and they’re all black and white.
The one that was billowing was from the 1955-56 season, and the images showed gymnasiums of yesteryear, not just in Ludington but also at North Muskegon and Whitehall. During that season, Ludington was 12-5 overall and finished 7-3 in the North Central Conference. The Orioles’ season came to a conclusion in their district opener to Manistee, 63-59, in Manistee.
In another envelope were negatives of Ludington’s first game against North Muskegon with “we won; 1st game of season; 11/56). Ludington defeated the Norsemen in the contest, 81-54, the first of 18 victories that season. The Orioles went on to be 18-3 overall and 8-2 in the North Central Conference. Ludington won the Class B district and reached the regional finals — then consisting of three games not two — where the Orioles fell to Big Rapids at Cadillac. Instead of putting away the negatives, we decided to share some of our earliest action photos from basketball that we have. There certainly are some familiar names and faces, even these near seven decades later.