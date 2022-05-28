It’s amazing that sometimes when going through the various negatives of past events how much some things never change. Looking through the images of the 1962 Memorial Day remembrances — 60 years ago — brought that all into focus, to a point.
The Mason County Allied Veterans Council continues now what it was responsible for then — bringing together the various veterans groups to assist with issues affecting them.
But they also ensured that they clearly focused on those who fought but were unable to return to their homes in Mason County.
They made sure to honor those who fought and returned, but as is true of all life, there is death, and they, too, were remembered.
It should come as no surprise, then, that the ceremonies we’re about to solemnly observe on Monday are essentially the same as they were 60 years ago.
The laying of the wreaths by the Gold Star Mothers — mothers who lost their children in defense of our country — as well as those veterans laying wreaths in honor of those who they fought alongside but did not return marked the ceremony then. A parade of folks who show not only service but a sense of pride in our country — from the Boy Scouts to the Girl Scouts and beyond — can be seen in the images, too. The Fraternal Order of Eagles played a part.
As is customary today was customary then: the Ludington High School Marching Band marched from downtown to Stearns Park, and once at the park and ready for the ceremony, played before the crowds gathered. One of the outstanding things noticed in the images from 1962 were the number of people that simply lined the parade route to see the groups make their way to Stearns Park. We also stumbled across images of observances where it appeared members of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary were in the back of a USCG boat. There was another image of people on boats showing their respect for the American flag or something else as it passed them. Both images seem to be from a location along Pere Marquette Lake. We can’t encourage you enough, though, that come Monday, be sure to pause whether you’re alone or going to Memorial Day service and reflect upon the sacrifices that those who came before us and those who lived with us made to ensure we have this truly free country.