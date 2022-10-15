Thumbing through index cards and small envelopes with negatives, some subjects can found many times over the years.
And those subjects carry on today such as the Mitten Tree.
The Church United Women have sponsored this project dating back to at least the 1960s. The group had a tree in the lobby of local banks going as far back as 1961 as far we can tell with the first image from donations shown at the bank building on South James Street in Ludington.
Into the 1970s and 1980s, the Mitten Tree was on display at the bank building at the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Harrison Street.
Today, it is the Mason County Historical Society’s Mason County Research Center.
The Mitten Tree continued its work to today, including through the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the group still needs help.
Those who want to participate in the Mitten Tree by knitting, crocheting or sewing mittens, hats or scarves for the children of Mason County can do so, and the Church United Women can provide the yarn for free. Call either of the co-chairs of the Mitten Tree, Suzanne Dietel at 517-303-6030 or Norma Koeppe at 231-843-4253, to volunteer and to get free yarn/patterns or if you have questions.
The Salvation Army will collect mittens, hats and scarves at any time throughout the year and will distribute them to needy children just before Christmas. Simply put them in a bag with your name, address, phone number and quantity of items donated and bring them to the Salvation Army at 1101 S. Madison St. in Ludington for the Mitten Tree.
Salvation Army hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weekdays, and they can be reached at 231-843-3711.