As West Shore Community College is about to wrap up its three-day, multiple-ceremony graduation today, it’s a signal that commencement exercises are indeed here and more are coming.
Over the course of the decades, the Daily News has covered a variety of graduation ceremonies, whether it was with West Shore or our local high schools. Our local high schools saw their traditional graduations they’ve long enjoyed changed dramatically because of COVID-19.
Last year, there were drive-ins and drive-throughs. Parades around Ludington, Scottville and stretching all over Mason County Eastern’s district. Plus, there were the yard signs, planted firmly in the turf of the homes of those who earned their diplomas.
This year, some ceremonies are going to be very similar to what we saw in the past, or they’ll be a hybrid. Some ceremonies will even be similar to last year. Mason County Central had a good time with its drive-in ceremony, and they’re going to do it again for this year’s class.
It got us thinking, though. How about we take a look back — way back — into some of our photo archives to find some images of graduation past. Our graduation coverage over the past several decades could not have been done without the great Russ Miller, who we understand will again be there to take photos of Ludington’s and Mason County Central’s graduates shortly after they receive their diplomas.
This is 2021. These photos? They’re from June 1963 at Ludington High School, likely taken by Miller those nearly 60 years ago. Take a look at the images, you may see yourself, your parents or even your grandparents in these. Enjoy.